Help Jeanine & Paul Surviving Crisis After Crisis

Jeanine and Paul Weintz have dedicated their lives to serving God and others—Jeanine as a beloved pastor and worship leader at Fields of Grace and Paul as a health and life insurance agent supporting both their family and their church’s mission. Now, after decades of selfless giving, they urgently need our help.

Life has been challenging. Jeanine and Paul are facing hard times. It’s important to remind them that they are not alone. The Bible teaches us how to care for one another, comfort those who are hurting and support one other with love and kindness, especially when hard times hit. Jeanine and Paul need support, comfort and care right now.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Our Story: A Cascade of Medical Crises

In June 2023, Paul suffered a massive “widowmaker” heart attack. Against the odds of only a 12% survival rate, Paul survived, but his health battles were just beginning. He endured a stroke in March 2024, and in August 2024 was found at home unresponsive in bed and was revived by Jeanine prior to the arrival of the EMT. Paul has been in and out of the hospital at least nine times over the last two years, facing multiple tests and procedures. Early 2025 it was discovered that Paul was also fighting advanced Lyme's disease. The greater loss of hope came when he was denied a heart transplant by two universities. Then came the final blow when his last alternative, a mechanical heart, was no longer a viable option. In March 2025, Paul entered hospice care, only to bravely revoke it in May 2025—determined to keep fighting for life.

Mounting Financial Strain

While Jeanine continues her ministry on a modest church salary, Paul’s current health challenges have affected his work and greatly reduced his salary. Their savings have been depleted by medical bills, home emergencies (broken septic pipes and roof damage in November 2024) and the continuation of ongoing expenses. The costs are overwhelming and Jeanine has been facing immense stress for over 2-years now. Jeanine is currently Paul’s full-time caregiver, managing every aspect of their home, bills, yard maintenance, healthcare, etc. Their lawnmower broke a few weeks ago, a couple windows on the home are broken, and the stress keeps mounting. Jeanine’s support system from the medical establishment has dwindled adding another layer of anxiety and challenge. Despite all the challenges, Jeanine is VERY grateful for the Christian brothers and sisters who have been visiting with her, praying with and for her and Paul, and encouraging her in what has proven to be an extremely discouraging time.

The Emotional Toll

The weight of these hardships is immense. Jeanine has lost 70 pounds since 2023 and is physically and emotionally exhausted. Their sweet German Shepherd Dog who has been an incredible comfort for Jeanine, has also lost a considerable amount of weight from the stress that comes with all of this. Despite Jeanine and Paul’s faith and resilience, they are at a breaking point.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

How You Can Help

For Jeanine specifically, her days are very overwhelming and contact with others is crucial to her health and healing. She needs regular prayer for strength to endure and wisdom to navigate these murky waters. She also welcomes personal letters, cards, calls, and knowing that she is being uplifted and cared for while she tries to accept and live this new “not normal” of life.

On the practical side, as life shifts and uncertainty is taking place, Jeanine and Paul urgently need help to cover basic living expenses—mortgage, utilities, vehicle fuel, insurance (Paul’s health insurance alone is almost $2,000 a month), food, and medical care—totaling approximately $6,300 per month. Our goal is to raise $37,800 -$42,000 to provide six months of stability while Jeanine navigates asset liquidation and Paul continues his fight for recovery. While they fully believe in 11th hour miracles and healings, they also are preparing as best they can for whatever the future may hold.

On a personal note, Jeanine, as a leader and pastor, is used to giving and caring for others but now must learn to ask for help and let others minister to her, which has truly proven to be outside of her comfort zone. Jeanine has expressed a desire to be able to pay it forward in the future and is genuinely thankful for those stepping up to help her and Paul.

Your donation—no matter the size—will help keep them in their home, support Paul’s ongoing treatments, and give Jeanine the strength to carry on. If you can’t give, please consider sharing their story and most definitely keep them covered in prayer.

Thank you for standing with Jeanine and Paul in their genuine hour of greatest need.

“And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” – Hebrews 13:16



