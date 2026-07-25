JESUS GRACE INTERNATIONAL CHURCH VANCOUVER BC

JESUS GRACE INTERRNATIONAL CHURCH VANCOUVER

Jesus Grace is an International Church made of immigrants from Black indigenous and people of color in Canada with roots from their original countries, among them are people from Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC. At the moment they have an outbreak of EBOLA disease, affecting many people especially rural areas, and the most affected area is called Ituri Province, especially Bunia city and the surrounding area. The government of Congo is hampered with limited resources and lack of capacity to reach these rural areas. The churches in these rural areas have been instrumental for information dissemination on hygiene and other preventive medical measures of EBOLA disease, however churches lack resources to effectively mobilize these efforts. These areas need sanitizer, medical soap, and other medical supplies that are very much needed for EBOLA disease control.

Your help is highly appreciated.



