Jesus For Muslims

Shalom, my English name is Trevor, Arabic name (Djamil). I am born-again Christian and missionary to Middle East/North Africa. Imagine growing up as a child, never really enjoying the things children should enjoy. Many people in Middle East/North Africa have grown up in ongoing conflict, displacement crisis, genocide, famine, droughts, floods, disease outbreak, EXTREME CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION, starvation; surviving off $1.60 a day. My First Call to the Nations was in 2021, in the Middle East, where I witnessed a 50-year-old Muslim man name Muhammad Ali, instantly be healed of stroke complications. In 2024, traveling to Africa and Middle East. I witnessed miracles, baptisms, and many come to faith in the Messiah. Many of these refugees are weary, and are looking for a great light to shine on them. I have counted the cost and have decided to follow Jesus to a place where, according to OpenDoors, Int. Christian Persecution is Top 5. Through my missions org FrontiersUSA. I will pack all my belongings and make way towards Middle East/North Africa, some time in the Spring of 2027. Frontiers now sends workers from 30 Countries across six countries. The OVERALL BUDGET for joining the team's 2 year program, would be $67,900. Included in this price is Initial Start Up Fee for when I first move to Egypt & attending Studio Internship, which is a Cross Cultural Training Program for 3 months, which is itself $9,000; before I launch back overseas. Will you prayerfully consider joining me in what God will do through my bold obedience to say "Yes" to the call? Monthly Partners, Prayer Partners & all are welcome to see God's salvation plan happen for these refugees come to fruition in our lifetime!



