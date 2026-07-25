Jessicas Car Fund

On Friday June 19th Jessica Travers (25yrs) and her 3 children ages 4, 3, 21 months old were driving home from the store when a drunk driver hit them totaling their car. They are a family of 5 with no vehicle now. No way to get to work, no way to make an income and pay bills or provide groceries for the family. They were already barely surviving paycheck to paycheck before this happened but now their way to provide has been taken away from them by no fault of their own. Jessica is a waitress at a local restaurant and her husband just got a job working 2 hrs away from home 5 nights a week for 3 months and has no means to get there now. The driver hit multiple cars and the insurance company State Farm explicitly told Jessica and myself (mom) that she should file with her insurance because of the amount of time it will take to get the investigation done and that they didn't think the driver was even on the policy and it might not be covered. Now they are stuck with no vehicle, and no money. The car is totaled and once the loan of $7700.00 is paid off the money left after the deductible is not enough to even put a down pmt on another vehicle and the rental is only good for 3 days. There are still bills to be paid and children need to be fed. We are reaching out to ask for help to ease the burden of loss on this young family.