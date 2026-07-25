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Jessica's Cancer Treatment

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$2,945 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Marking

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Marking

Jessica's Cancer Treatment

My name is Jessica Marking. My story is long and contains lots of bumps along the way, but I'll summarize. I have had many health issues and surgeries throughout my life, starting in childhood with ulcerative colitis. I have had several close encounters with death because of them, but I am grateful to Yahweh, our heavenly Father, for preserving my life time and again through the various trials.

I am 40 years old. Married almost 21 years to my faithful, hard-working husband, Benjamin, and the mother of 3 miracle children, ages 11, 8 and 1. We just finalized our 2nd adoption (of our youngest) in April and have hopes of adopting more in the future.

In 2021, I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in my left breast. After 3 surgeries, all margins were clear and the tumor was removed, along with 3 lymph nodes (one of which had a tiny tumor in it) and all my milk ducts. I proceeded with natural treatments that would work with my body to heal and keep the cancer away. My labwork and imaging consistently came back clear for the next few years and we backed off on intensive treatments. Life went on and got busy, but I made sure to have annual imaging and labwork to keep an eye on things. We lost our insurance in 2025 and unfortunately, I could not afford to get the ultrasound imaging done in 2025. My thermography imaging still looked fine in 2025 though, so that was reassuring. I have been dealing with various types of nerve damage/pain at/near the surgical areas and some lymph congestion due to the removal of the 3 lymph nodes ever since the surgery.

This May, I had my annual thermography scan done and it came back with suspiciously high temperatures that indicated additional blood flow where it shouldn't be and was cause for concern. They recommended additional imaging. I was connected with a company that does ultrasounds at a fraction of the hospital's cost and booked an appointment. Last week, the day after my grandfather died, I went in for that ultrasound and was hit with the news that there are 3 more growths/tumors in my left breast. The blow hit pretty hard, especially on the heels of losing my Pepere less than 24 hours before. Some of the pains that I deal with line up right where they said a couple of the tumors are. I'm trying to handle all the emotions and stress, and, as an emotional person, it is really hard. Sorry to anyone that I have broken down on unintentionally.

Conventional treatment isn't really an option for me, but surgery may be necessary. I believe that Yahweh (God) will heal me, one way or another. In addition to making lifestyle changes, including a diet high in cancer-fighting foods, and proclaiming scripture and healing over myself, I will be doing regular high dose IV Vitamin C treatments, as I did last time. My cancer-knowledgeable naturopath is drawing up some additional treatment plans as well, to help me fight this cancer. If follow-up imaging in the next couple months does not show any improvement, I will consult with an oncologist about pursuing surgical intervention, which I assume will result in a mastectomy. As awful as that sounds, if that's the way I find healing for this, then I will trust that Yahweh has a purpose for it.

We still do not have insurance and money is tight right now, making all of this even more daunting, as we try to figure out how we are going to pay for any of it. We do not qualify for state insurance, so even surgery would be out of pocket. Please be praying for healing, wisdom and provision and also for comfort for my family, as we face this battle again.

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