Jessica Garrett AML Journey

Jessica was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in November of 2025. After a round of chemotherapy and 6 weeks in the hospital (followed by 2 consolidation rounds), she is going to the City of Hope in California for her necessary Stem Cell Transplant. We will be required to stay in the area 100 days post transplant. Many have asked how they can send funds. We have set this up in response to that. These funds will be helpful in covering medical costs, helping to pay for lodging, transportation to California, and for supplementing Ian's income as he will not be able to return to work until the new school year starts in August.