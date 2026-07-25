JERUSALEM, JERUSALEM !

IN 1979, I drove a tractor in the Bet Shan Valley, Israel, in the heat of the day, and by night, I was spellbound by tales of King David.

I worked alongside the Kibbutnicks who were struggling to harvest the great fields of cotton that stretched before us. We first pulled apart the great irrigation pipes that were rusted together, hauling with all our strength before they separated and then we could drive a tractor over the fields.

In the coffee house at night, I read tales of King David, not the might King David but the boy who was an outcast, the red-headed child who was not like his tall brothers.

I travelled to JERUSALEM, and sat by King David's Tomb, hoping to find some meaning.

I too was an outcast!

As I sat beside his tomb, I thought of the adventures this icon of the Western world had: I imagined myself riding with him on his journey, listening to his words, and feeling the hot desert wind on my skin!

Years later, I wrote a book about David, my debut novel, The Leper Messiah. It won an award in London, England. And then I hired a publicist who found radio stations across the states which interviewed me. David gave me strength. He helped me carry on in my daily life.

Most recently, I turned my novel into a screenplay, King David and the Lost Grail. It has been recieved well and made it into the Quarter finals of a very stringent film prize in California.

My mission is to see KING DAVID, reach the silver screen !