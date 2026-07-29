Jerrys Recovery Fund

Jerry’s Recovery Fund





A few weeks ago, my brother Jerry Stanton suffered two heart attacks and had to undergo emergency triple bypass surgery.





He’s been staying with me while he recovers, but this is only temporary, as I live in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and will need to return home. He still has a long road ahead, and it’s going to take time before he’s able to get back on his feet.





Before this happened, Jerry had fallen behind on rent, but he had just started turning things around. He found a job he really liked and made an agreement with his roommates to pay back what he owed while keeping up with current rent. He had already started making weekly payments and was doing what he could to move forward.





Then, just a week into that new job, everything changed.





While he was in the hospital, doctors also found a mass in his colon. At the time, Jerry chose to focus on getting through the heart surgery first. That’s something he will have to face once he’s strong enough.





Right now, he’s recovering from major surgery and unable to work, while expenses continue to build—medical bills, medications, and basic living costs. On top of that, he still has rent obligations waiting for him as he tries to figure out his next steps.





With his 60th birthday coming up on June 28th, we’re asking for help to get him through this period—so he can focus on healing instead of worrying about how he’s going to manage everything at once.





If you’re able to donate, thank you. If not, sharing this would mean a lot.





We truly appreciate any support.