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Jerry’s brain mass❤️‍🩹

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$925 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Frankson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachel Frankson

Jerry’s brain mass❤️‍🩹

Hello again. We still need funds for his way home. There’s a possibility that his insurance won’t pay his way home. So we need monetary help again to help him come home. He is having another surgery today at 7:30am Seattle time on Monday. (7/13) Since they didn’t get it all they have allowed him to come home and wait for the game plan of their next move. As you can all imagine being away from home takes a toll mentally. And it would be fore the better to be here while they come up with a game plan. Thank you for following along for this painful journey.


-rae


Hello friends and family. You guys know I don’t like asking for help. But I’m in dire need of monetary funds. Firstly we found out my life partner Jerry got a huge brain mass in the back of his brain. We only came to that conclusion because I pushed him to go to the hospital in Anchorage because he was complaining of head pain and he never complains about any type of pain. I’ve been pushing him to go for months and when we finally went the doctor took him for a ct and informed us he has a mass that was 4.5cm x 3.7cm x 3.8cm posterior fossa left cerebellum. Thats what they told us. Then he went to get an mri after the ct and told us that he will get life flighted out to Seattle. They told us we would be going to Harborview and here we are. Leaving our kids with my sister in law knowing they would be in good hands convinced me to go and be with the love of my life. She ultimately convinced me and I trust her with my whole heart with our kids. Once we got here they have done hourly neuro checks. And did their own mri with contrast. A day passed then they did an angiogram to see how bad it is. It’s bad. But knowing this they told me I’d have to provide my own housing and food. Once I got here I didn’t know what to do. I tried to get in contact with a social worker the whole day today with no avail. He does have insurance thru tricare. But they can only do so much. So I’m gonna need funds for the hospital stays and food and most likely paying for a portion of his hospital bill. Not to mention the life flight we had to take. We will end up having to pay for that too. The amount I posted is just for the hotel stays for our nearby hospital. I’ll worry about his medical bill later. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Quyana (thank you) in advance. I’ll try to update this as much as I can but I really need the help now as I won’t get paid for another week and a half. Any prayers are much appreciated too. If you can’t donate any shares would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for reading and have a great day.

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