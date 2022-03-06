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Jerry’s Brain Cancer

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Frankson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachel Frankson

Jerry’s Brain Cancer

There are moments in life that change everything. For our family, that moment came when the man I love—my soon-to-be husband, a proud military veteran who has dedicated his life to serving others—underwent brain surgery in hopes of finding answers. We were hopeful that surgery would be the beginning of healing.


Today, we learned that the mass was diagnosed as a Grade 2 solitary fibrous tumor. In other words it’s brain cancer. Cancer is a scary word. In general it’s a very scary word.


Nothing could have prepared us for this news or the uncertainty that now lies ahead. While we are incredibly grateful that he made it through surgery, this diagnosis has brought a new wave of fear, questions, and unforeseen circumstances. More appointments, specialists, treatments, recovery, and the unknown are now part of our journey.


He has spent his life serving his country, putting others before himself, and facing every challenge with strength and courage. If there’s anyone who deserves a chance to focus solely on healing, it’s him. Watching someone so strong fight such a difficult battle has been heartbreaking, but he continues to inspire us every day with his resilience.


As we navigate this unexpected road, the financial burden continues to grow. Medical bills, travel expenses, lost income, and the everyday costs of supporting our family are adding up faster than we ever imagined. We never thought we would find ourselves asking for help, but today we are leaning on our community with humble hearts.


If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your generosity will go directly toward his medical care and help ease the financial strain so our family can focus on what matters most—his recovery. If giving isn’t possible, sharing our story, keeping him in your prayers, or sending words of encouragement would mean the world to us.


Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not fighting this battle alone.


Thank you for standing beside a veteran who has always stood for others. Thank you for helping us carry this burden, for believing in his fight, and for giving our family hope during one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

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