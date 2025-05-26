One of gods tests

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $460
Campaign funds will be received by Jeriko Dzuris
HEY! 👋
I’d like to keep this brief- Some of you might know me as Jeriko Dzuris. Maybe I met you at a bar, or maybe you gave birth to me. Some of you are coworkers, friends and family or perhaps you don’t know me at all.
If you don’t here are a few fun facts
Essentially- I have a Pneumothorax. Air is escaping my lungs and staying inside my chest cavity putting pressure on my organs. The hole in my lungs is the result of an air bubble popping inside of the tiny sacs inside of my lungs. Its common in guys like me who are 6ft’Something that weigh effectively nothing.
i’ve been staying at the hospital this week and thought I would be discharged on the 25th of this May, so did the doctor. Even after my chest tube going in and coming out everything has gotten worse. One small surgery turned into three and an upcoming operation. A 3 week recovery now doesn’t have an exact end date in sight. As the medical bills rack up so does my time unable to go back to work.
This isn’t a cry for help- if anyone cares or has the time or can afford to repost this or donate to my cause it would really mean the world to my lover and I, and our kitties :)
God bless you all and thank you if you’ve made it this far 🤍
hoping you have a speedy recovery
praying for you and your recovery.
Get well soon dude
Prayers to you
Hang in there mane
Get better soon ! 🤍
Get well soon cuh 😸
hope u get better cuh
Love you Jer!
I hope you feel better! Miss you at work
Sorry to hear that Jeriko! I pray you heal quickly!
Feel better! -Luke’s gf
feel better baby
