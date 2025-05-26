Campaign Image

One of gods tests

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $460

Campaign created by Jeriko Dzuris

Campaign funds will be received by Jeriko Dzuris

HEY! 👋

I’d like to keep this brief- Some of you might know me as Jeriko Dzuris. Maybe I met you at a bar, or maybe you gave birth to me. Some of you are coworkers, friends and family or perhaps you don’t know me at all. 

If you don’t here are a few fun facts

  • Man of the faith try to follow jesus teachings
  • Adore my girlfriend of quite a few years, Taylor, and hope to buy land and raise babies with her one day
  • Love shooting guns
  • Playing games RPGS and shooters
  • Proud father of two lady kitty cats
  • I love tons of different music strings and piano.

Essentially- I have a Pneumothorax. Air is escaping my lungs and staying inside my chest cavity putting pressure on my organs. The hole in my lungs is the result of an air bubble popping inside of the tiny sacs inside of my lungs. Its common in guys like me who are 6ft’Something that weigh effectively nothing. 

i’ve been staying at the hospital this week and thought I would be discharged on the 25th of this May, so did the doctor. Even after my chest tube going in and coming out everything has gotten worse. One small surgery turned into three and an upcoming operation. A 3 week recovery now doesn’t have an exact end date in sight. As the medical bills rack up so does my time unable to go back to work. 

This isn’t a cry for help- if anyone cares or has the time or can afford to repost this or donate to my cause it would really mean the world to my lover and I, and our kitties :)


God bless you all and thank you if you’ve made it this far 🤍

Recent Donations
lizzie
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

hoping you have a speedy recovery

Kendall
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

praying for you and your recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon dude

jackson
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Yousif
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you

Gabe
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there mane

Lexii
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better soon ! 🤍

cayden
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jit 1500
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon cuh 😸

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

hope u get better cuh

Lola
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Jer!

Gina
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope you feel better! Miss you at work

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry to hear that Jeriko! I pray you heal quickly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Feel better! -Luke’s gf

big daddy
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

feel better baby

