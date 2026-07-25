Jeremy Bowles Family Support Fund

Our beloved brother, Jeremy, passed away unexpectedly June, 7 2026, leaving behind his sweet wife Tausha and four beautiful children. Anyone who knew Jeremy knew that he was a big, loving teddy bear with a kind heart and a caring spirit. He loved deeply and was always there for the people he cared about. As we honor Jeremy's memory, we are raising funds to help support the family he loved so much. Any support, prayers, and kindness are deeply appreciated.