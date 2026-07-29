Jeremiah’s Journey for healing

Jeremiah’s Journey to Healing





Jeremiah entered this world under heartbreaking circumstances. He was delivered by emergency C-section after his mother tragically passed away in a car accident. During this traumatic event, Jeremiah suffered a loss of oxygen to his brain, resulting in a diagnosis of Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) and Cerebral Palsy.





Despite the challenges he faces every day, Jeremiah is a bright, resilient, and determined little boy who continues to inspire everyone around him. His strength reminds us that miracles can happen, and we remain hopeful for what the future holds.





Our family is pursuing alternative therapies that may help Jeremiah reach his fullest potential. We are raising funds for specialized stem cell treatments available outside of the United States, as well as Cytotron therapy, an innovative treatment that some families and practitioners believe may support neurological recovery and the development of new neural pathways. Unfortunately, these treatments are extremely expensive and are not covered by insurance.





Our greatest prayer is that Jeremiah will one day gain greater independence, including the ability to walk and communicate more effectively. Every therapy, appointment, and opportunity brings us one step closer to helping him achieve goals that many take for granted.





We are asking for your support in Jeremiah’s healing journey. Whether through a donation, sharing his story, or keeping him in your prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference. Your generosity gives Jeremiah access to opportunities that could help improve his quality of life and create hope for his future.





Please note that stem cell and Cytotron therapies are considered alternative or emerging treatments and may not be approved or endorsed for HIE or Cerebral Palsy by all medical professionals or regulatory agencies. While outcomes cannot be guaranteed, we have chosen to pursue these options alongside Jeremiah’s ongoing care in hopes of giving him every possible opportunity to thrive.





Jeremiah has already overcome so much in his young life. He deserves every chance to succeed, and with your help, we can continue fighting for the best possible future for him.





Thank you for being part of Jeremiah’s journey and for helping us give him every opportunity to shine.





❤️ “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11



