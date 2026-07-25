GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Jeremiah House – Bringing Hope and a Future

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$1,275 USD
Raised this month$750 USD

Fundraiser created byPatrick Ravenstein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Patrick Ravenstein

Jeremiah House – Bringing Hope and a Future

Jeremiah House – Bringing Hope and a Future

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." – Jeremiah 29:11


What started as helping one student has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined.


Several years ago, God placed it on my heart to help a young woman in Ozamiz City, Philippines, pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. Like many families in the area, her family faced financial challenges that made higher education difficult. Through sponsorship, she has been able to continue her studies and move closer to a career that will not only change her life but also her family’s and allow her to serve others in her community.


As I became more connected to the people of Ozamiz, I began to see other needs. Families were struggling to put food on the table. Children attended school without basic supplies. Many young people needed a safe place to learn about God, build friendships, and experience hope.


What began with one student has now expanded into several areas of outreach:


Educational Assistance

Providing support for students who are pursuing higher education and working toward a brighter future for themselves and their families.


Food Assistance and Outreach

Each month, families are invited to attend church, hear a message of hope, and receive food assistance to help meet their immediate needs. As the ministry has grown, local church leaders have also begun conducting home visits to families who are unable to travel due to age, illness, disability, or financial hardship.


During these visits, volunteers bring food assistance directly to families while sharing God's love, praying with them, and delivering a message of hope through Jesus Christ. These personal visits have become one of the most meaningful parts of the ministry, ensuring that those who are unable to come to the church are not forgotten and continue to experience the care and compassion of their Christian community.


Children's Bible Studies

One of my favorite ministries is supporting children's Bible classes at the local church. Donations help provide tables, fans, books, learning materials, supplies, and snacks while creating an environment where children can learn about Jesus and grow in their faith.


School Supplies

Many families struggle to afford basic school supplies. Through this ministry, children receive the materials they need to attend school and succeed in their education.


Meeting Community Needs

As relationships grow and needs arise, Jeremiah House seeks opportunities to respond where help is needed most. Whether through education, food assistance, ministry programs, or other community support, our goal is to be the hands and feet of Christ while sharing His love with those we serve.


Please note that Jeremiah House is currently a private ministry effort and is not yet a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a result, contributions are not tax-deductible at this time.


I personally support this ministry each month and am committed to ensuring that donations are used directly to support the children, families, and ministry programs described above. I also believe in complete transparency and will provide regular updates, photos, and stories so supporters can see the impact their generosity is making.


Most importantly, we ask for your prayers. Pray for the children, families, church leaders, and volunteers who make this ministry possible. Pray that God would continue to guide every step, open the right doors, and use Jeremiah House to bring hope, encouragement, and the message of Jesus Christ to those we serve.


Thank you for taking the time to learn about Jeremiah House and for considering becoming part of this journey.


Together, we can help provide hope, opportunity, and the love of Christ to children and families who need it most.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve