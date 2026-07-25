Jeremiah House – Bringing Hope and a Future

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." – Jeremiah 29:11





What started as helping one student has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined.





Several years ago, God placed it on my heart to help a young woman in Ozamiz City, Philippines, pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. Like many families in the area, her family faced financial challenges that made higher education difficult. Through sponsorship, she has been able to continue her studies and move closer to a career that will not only change her life but also her family’s and allow her to serve others in her community.





As I became more connected to the people of Ozamiz, I began to see other needs. Families were struggling to put food on the table. Children attended school without basic supplies. Many young people needed a safe place to learn about God, build friendships, and experience hope.





What began with one student has now expanded into several areas of outreach:





Educational Assistance

Providing support for students who are pursuing higher education and working toward a brighter future for themselves and their families.





Food Assistance and Outreach

Each month, families are invited to attend church, hear a message of hope, and receive food assistance to help meet their immediate needs. As the ministry has grown, local church leaders have also begun conducting home visits to families who are unable to travel due to age, illness, disability, or financial hardship.





During these visits, volunteers bring food assistance directly to families while sharing God's love, praying with them, and delivering a message of hope through Jesus Christ. These personal visits have become one of the most meaningful parts of the ministry, ensuring that those who are unable to come to the church are not forgotten and continue to experience the care and compassion of their Christian community.





Children's Bible Studies

One of my favorite ministries is supporting children's Bible classes at the local church. Donations help provide tables, fans, books, learning materials, supplies, and snacks while creating an environment where children can learn about Jesus and grow in their faith.





School Supplies

Many families struggle to afford basic school supplies. Through this ministry, children receive the materials they need to attend school and succeed in their education.





Meeting Community Needs

As relationships grow and needs arise, Jeremiah House seeks opportunities to respond where help is needed most. Whether through education, food assistance, ministry programs, or other community support, our goal is to be the hands and feet of Christ while sharing His love with those we serve.





Please note that Jeremiah House is currently a private ministry effort and is not yet a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a result, contributions are not tax-deductible at this time.





I personally support this ministry each month and am committed to ensuring that donations are used directly to support the children, families, and ministry programs described above. I also believe in complete transparency and will provide regular updates, photos, and stories so supporters can see the impact their generosity is making.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers. Pray for the children, families, church leaders, and volunteers who make this ministry possible. Pray that God would continue to guide every step, open the right doors, and use Jeremiah House to bring hope, encouragement, and the message of Jesus Christ to those we serve.





Thank you for taking the time to learn about Jeremiah House and for considering becoming part of this journey.





Together, we can help provide hope, opportunity, and the love of Christ to children and families who need it most.