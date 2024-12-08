Supporting the Scutari Family

Matthew 21:22 – “And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.”

Jen’s Story:

Jen is a wife, mother of two and nurse who lives to serve others. Jen has been married to her husband, Mike for 30 years. They have two grown sons Jarrod and Lucas.

In fall of 2022, Jen started to experience digestive issues that she thought were from just having recovered from a COVID infection. Unfortunately, the symptoms continued to get worse and in March of 2023 she sought treatment and answers from a gastroenterologist. Most tests came back normal until she had a CT scan performed that showed a mass on her pancreas. A biopsy confirmed the worst – that it was malignant adenocarcinoma. She began aggressive chemotherapy, and then had surgery to remove the tumor. Following recovery, Jen had more chemotherapy to hopefully rid her body of any lingering cancer cells. She did have a clean CT scan and bloodwork in January 2024, but it only lasted until April when bloodwork indicated that cancer had returned. A CT scan confirmed that she had metastasis to liver, lymph nodes and lungs. Her only option for treatment in the United States is continued chemotherapy for palliative care to try to keep the cancer at bay but will not be curative.

Jen and her family in researching other options, have found cutting edge treatment is being performed by the Williams Cancer Institute (WCI). WCI is performing intra-tumoral immunotherapy and ablation procedures that are showing real promise in helping cancer patients go into remission. Unfortunately, these treatments are not allowed to be performed in the US, due to the FDA approved drugs still being in clinical trials and the method of delivery not considered a standard of care treatment. Jen plans to travel to Mexico to receive this potentially lifesaving treatment as her only option for remission or cure. Because the treatment is not standard of care and not able to be done in the United States, there is NO insurance help or coverage.

We are humbly asking for any donations and prayers that will help Jen in this fight against pancreatic cancer. She hopes to have many more wedding anniversaries and be around to watch her children’s and grandchildren’s milestones. We have faith that God will answer our prayers and provide the funding and treatment to save her life. Please donate if you are able, and please share our link and story so that we can reach our goal to get Jen the treatment she needs.

Thank you for your consideration,

China Miller and Cathy Morgan (Jen's neighbors)