Jennys story

My aunt is 36 years old and is currently going through an incredibly difficult time. She works as a manager at a taco restaurant and is responsible for overseeing employee payments.





Last night, $5,000 was stolen while she was working, and she is now being required to repay the missing amount by tonight. This unexpected situation has placed an overwhelming amount of stress and pressure on her.





She has been doing her best to support her family while also living with anxiety and depression. She is a mother of two children, and one of them recently turned 10 years old. At this moment, she does not have the financial ability to cover this loss on her own.





We are asking for any support, no matter how small. Every dollar truly makes a difference and would help ease this burden during such a difficult time.





Thank you for taking the time to read, donate, or share her story.



