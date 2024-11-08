YWAM DTS Missions

Hello! Thank you for taking the time to check out my page!



I will be going with YWAM (Youth With A Mission) in their DTS (Discipleship Train School) program to Honolulu, Hawaii for their six-month training program this January.



I have built up my own funds for this trip though any donations would be greatly appreciated. My goal is to raise up to $2000-3000 dollars in support if possible.



DTS Program Location: Honolulu, Hawaii.



Duration: January 9th-June 15th, 2025.



What YWAM DTS is for: This DTS trip is an excellent opportunity to learn true scripture and learn to be true disciples of God. I'll be gaining experience in how to connect with God on different levels and learn how to represent Christ to non-believers and fellow Christians.

The program is section into two portions; Lecture and Outreach.



Lectures: The lecture portion of this program is geared toward getting a grasp on who God is and what truly makes us Christians. Study of the Bible, the theology, and the laws of God.



Outreach: After three months of lectures with influence from God through prayer and YWAM selection I'll be sent to the out-of-country outreach position of choice and help serve the local community with fellow students.



How Prayers Would Be Appreciated:

- Perseverance in my travels and studies.

-Strength for my mind, body, and soul.

-Wisdom for myself, peers, teachers, and God's wisdom.

-Safety for myself, my peers, and my teachers.





