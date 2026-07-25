Jenny Relaford's Healing Journey

Last week it was confirmed that Jenny has breast cancer in both of her breasts. Earlier this week she went in for scans and that's when the pain in her abdomen became really bad and she went to the emergency room. In the emergency room, they informed her that the results of her scans came back and that there are lesions on her liver, bones, and possibly other places. It's treatable, but it's definitely not the news they were hoping for. They also found a fracture in her spine, hence all the back pain she has been having. She is still in the hospital receiving care, a port, biopsies and awaiting a treatment care plan to shrink and contain the tumors. There is a lot coming their way right now. They're trying to just take it one day sometimes one hour at time. Pray for them! They don't mind you reaching out to show your love and support.

Jenny wants and needs the community around her and is okay with us sharing the updates, she wants people to know so they can pray and encourage her.





WAYS TO HELP:

We will be updating and adding more ways to help as treatment/time progresses, but for now we have these:

*A “Prayer Around the Clock” sign up form where you can sign up for a specific hour to intentionally pray for the Relafords with a guided prayer doc





*A Meal Train that will have more dates added as time progresses and we know more about Jenny's chemo schedule and how many meals they need. They will have their teen & adult children there at the house a lot of the time which would help to have enough to feed them as well.





*Giving financially here so that they can heal & be together as a family without the added financial pressures.





*We are starting to collect an amazon wish-list of items you can get for Jenny as she goes through treatment, more items will be added. Also you can get them from other places.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1414SCVSGY83R?ref_=wl_dp_view_your_list





*We are also starting to collect a list of practical needs we can take off of their plate and will get a sign up genius started soon for that.





If you want to sign up for one of the above needs or need the links for them, please email Megan/Cassandra at thrivefamilycoop@gmail.com and we will send them.





The Relafords have spent their entire lives pouring into people, serving, helping, ministering and loving people so it's our turn to step up and take care of them in this time! They are encouraged by the love and support of everyone around them ❤️.







