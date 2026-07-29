Jennifer's Battle, Our Chance to Help

In 2021, Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. In 2023, she developed a tumor on her kidney and was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which led to major surgery to remove a portion of her kidney followed by immunotherapy treatments. At the end of 2025, Jennifer was found to have a second tumor in her breast, requiring further treatments and diagnostic procedures. Her most recent scans show that she has a new lesion on her left kidney, spleen, and pancreas. Throughout this time, Jennifer has experienced severe back pain, now discovered to be bone damage caused by the various treatments she has needed. She also has a lesion on her spine that requires a biopsy and surgery to fix. Her spinal surgery is scheduled for June 15, 2026, and will require at least 12 weeks off work and intense physical therapy.





The non-stop treatments, procedures, and time off from work have taken a toll on Jennifer emotionally, physically, and financially. With the time needed for recovery post back surgery, she is needing just a little support to help cover her medical bills and make ends meet for day-to-day living.





Any amount helps, and Jennifer and her family are so grateful and appreciative of you just taking the time to read her story. Your support means the world to them during this challenging journey.