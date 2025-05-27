Support Jennifer Kallp's battle vs a brain tumor

Help Jennifer Heal Without the Weight of Financial Worry

Jennifer Kallp is one of the strongest people I know — kind, brave, and always leaning in hard to God in an inspiring way. Now, she needs our help.

Recently, Jennifer was diagnosed with a brain tumor that is severely affecting her vision in her right eye. After undergoing an intense brain surgery to remove what surgeons could, we learned that 70% of the tumor is too dangerous to remove.

The tumor is classified as a Class 1, which thankfully means it's slow-growing and benign — but also means that radiation, which begins on August 18 and continues daily for six weeks, won’t shrink the tumor. The hope is that it will relieve pressure enough to preserve her eyesight and protect her vital functions. (It's putting pressure on her optic nerve and carotid artery!)

Just two weeks after brain surgery, Jennifer had to return to work due to no paid time off. She's pushing through with incredible strength — all while coping with constant pain, limited mobility, and extreme exhaustion. To make matters worse, she can't take traditional pain medication, making even simple tasks physically draining and sleep nearly impossible.

And then came another setback: while walking down the stairs, Jennifer heard a pop in her leg and is now struggling to walk, adding even more physical and emotional strain to an already overwhelming situation. A doctor confirmed a muscle tear that will take about 6 weeks to heal.

Jennifer is quite literally fighting for her sight, her strength, and her stability — and she’s doing it while trying to keep up with responsibilities no one should face alone during such a critical time.

This fund is to give Jennifer the breathing room she needs to rest, recover, and focus on healing. Donations will help with:

Medical bills and follow-up care

Time off work for radiation treatment

Physical therapy and mobility support

Every day living expenses during recovery

Let’s rally around her! Every dollar, every share, and every kind word matters.

Please help Jennifer feel the love and support she shares so freely with others.. 💛