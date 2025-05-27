Campaign Image

Support Jennifer Kallp's battle vs a brain tumor

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,390

Campaign created by Angela Waldauer

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Kamp

Support Jennifer Kallp's battle vs a brain tumor

Help Jennifer Heal Without the Weight of Financial Worry

Jennifer Kallp is one of the strongest people I know — kind, brave, and always leaning in hard to God in an inspiring way. Now, she needs our help.

Recently, Jennifer was diagnosed with a brain tumor that is severely affecting her vision in her right eye. After undergoing an intense brain surgery to remove what surgeons could, we learned that 70% of the tumor is too dangerous to remove.

The tumor is classified as a Class 1, which thankfully means it's slow-growing and benign — but also means that radiation, which begins on August 18 and continues daily for six weeks, won’t shrink the tumor. The hope is that it will relieve pressure enough to preserve her eyesight and protect her vital functions. (It's putting pressure on her optic nerve and carotid artery!)

Just two weeks after brain surgery, Jennifer had to return to work due to no paid time off. She's pushing through with incredible strength — all while coping with constant pain, limited mobility, and extreme exhaustion. To make matters worse, she can't take traditional pain medication, making even simple tasks physically draining and sleep nearly impossible.

And then came another setback: while walking down the stairs, Jennifer heard a pop in her leg and is now struggling to walk, adding even more physical and emotional strain to an already overwhelming situation. A doctor confirmed a muscle tear that will take about 6 weeks to heal. 

Jennifer is quite literally fighting for her sight, her strength, and her stability — and she’s doing it while trying to keep up with responsibilities no one should face alone during such a critical time.

This fund is to give Jennifer the breathing room she needs to rest, recover, and focus on healing. Donations will help with:

  • Medical bills and follow-up care
  • Time off work for radiation treatment
  • Physical therapy and mobility support
  • Every day living expenses during recovery

Let’s rally around her! Every dollar, every share, and every kind word matters.

Please help Jennifer feel the love and support she shares so freely with others.. 💛

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Johnny B
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

So sorry you have to go through this Jennifer. Prayers for strength and healing cousin. Love you.

The Norwoods
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Jennifer 🙏🏼 You are such a blessing to those who are honored to have met you, sending love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏

Ted and Veronica Allbaugh
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We Love you and sending healing prayers your way ❤️🙏❤️ Take one day at a time. You are strong. 🙏🙏💕💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Naomi
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Jenn! Thank you for all the sunshine you bring. What a joy to be your sister in the Lord! Thank you for encouraging us with your faith, honesty, transparency, testimonies, and fun! Lots of love!💙 🫶🏽🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a full healing and that God provides in miraculous ways during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So thankful the Lord had us cross paths in this life on earth. You are truly a light for Christ. Keep shining. Continuous prayers to you through this part of your journey. Love you sister ✝️ 🌟

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Jenn and we will keep praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for God's quickest healing and protection for your eye and carotid artery friend. 🙏🏻

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo