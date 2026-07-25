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Answering the call to be sent on mission with God!

Monthly Goal$3,000 USD
Total Raised$3,390 USD
Raised this month$350 USD

Fundraiser created byElena Smale

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elena Smale

Answering the call to be sent on mission with God!

Hi there - it’s Jennifer and Elena. Welcome to our giving page for our newly formed nonprofit ministry, Sent Together.

Luke 10:1 

After this the Lord appointed seventy-two others and sent them on ahead of him, two by two, into every town and place where he himself was about to go.


Our Mission

We believe that we’ve been called by God to be sent out together – Acts 2 style – to encourage, strengthen, and empower God’s people through his Love that dwells within us. 

Our hope and prayer is that everyone will come to know the Good News of Christ and be set free eternally by Him through the redeeming gift of salvation and life with Jesus.

As traveling missionaries, we are answering the call to be sent wherever God commissions us, for however long and to wherever in the world He leads. 


Our Testimony

We (Jennifer and Elena) share a parallel story of coming to know Jesus personally and individually. 

In 2023, we met through mutual friends and bonded over our shared passion of spirituality and travel. Our first major connection point was during a conversation on Elena’s podcast where Jennifer shared her lifestyle of nomadic travel and connection to something greater than herself.

Through our own continuous and multi-faceted pursuits of seeking Truth and filling the void we had in our hearts, Jesus found us both in the same month (March 2024) in 2 separate countries (Costa Rica and Indonesia). Pulling us out of the darkness of New Age spirituality, anxiety, depression, unhealthy relationships, substance use, and so much more… we came to know the Light of the World Himself, Jesus Christ. 

While navigating our own separate journeys back home to Jesus, we stayed connected. Until one day in March of 2025, we met virtually over Zoom and started receiving clear instructions on how God wanted to use us together, first starting with the creation of our podcast where we would openly share our stories and experiences of coming out of New Age spirituality and walking with Jesus.

Through thoughtful prayer and seeking the Lord over the last couple years, we now feel rooted to rise in our mission and ready to be sent out into the world to expand and advance the kingdom of God.


How to support our mission:

As you can imagine, the life of a missionary requires deep trust and faith in God’s provision, resources and perfect timing. We are believing in God for all of our expenses to be covered ahead of time for each assignment He calls us to. 

If you feel called to partner with God and us in our mission, we would be so grateful for your prayers and/or financial support.

**Monthly Giving is also an option for recurring support, which allows us to say yes quickly when God sends us.


Your donation(s) will help us with:

  • Covering the costs for flights and accommodations for the locations that we are sent to
  • Covering missionary living costs and expenses while traveling and anchoring in new countries / cities
  • Pouring into local churches / organizations in the places we are sent
  • Training, equipping and supporting other women to be sent out together too
  • Funding the growth of our Youtube channel and equipment needed
  • Future retreats, events and projects to expand God’s kingdom


We cannot thank you enough for your generosity, support and belief in us, and most importantly what God is doing through us as we are sent out together on mission for His kingdom.

We pray that through your faith in this mission, God would pour back into you one hundred-fold more of His love, goodness and grace.

We love you!

Jennifer + Elena




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