Family Fund for Jennie Heinl

After cheering for President Trump at the January 6 rally, Jennifer marched peacefully with other patriots towards the Capitol. At the Capitol, a stranger seeing the danger Jennie was in because of police clashing with protesters all around her, abruptly lifted her up an adjacent 4' wall and told her to stay put out of the way.

In minutes, the crowd stampeded when tear gas struck. She was knocked off the wall and swept into the crowd. She took refuge inside the Capitol where it was quiet and doors were open.

Jennie was arrested on March 18, charged, and released on bail. Unjustly accused and maligned by the press, Jennifer lost her job at the Department of Veterans Affairs

Jennifer asks for prayers. Separating from her husband and having to move out of her home, finances are stretched and getting worse with anticipated legal fees. Pray for Jennifer's family relationships to heal.

Update: Jennie's oldest son passed away on December 6th, 2022. Prayers are always appreciated for her and Donato

Please give to her family’s financial needs at this time.