Family Fund for Jennie Heinl

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $3,295

Campaign created by Friends & Family

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Heinl

Family Fund for Jennie Heinl

After cheering for President Trump at the January 6 rally, Jennifer marched peacefully with other patriots towards the Capitol. At the Capitol, a stranger seeing the danger Jennie was in because of police clashing with protesters all around her, abruptly lifted her up an  adjacent 4' wall and told her to stay put out  of the way.

In minutes, the crowd stampeded when tear gas struck. She was knocked off the wall and swept into the crowd. She took refuge inside the Capitol where it was quiet and doors were open.

Jennie was arrested on March 18, charged, and released on bail. Unjustly accused and maligned by the press, Jennifer lost her job at the Department of Veterans Affairs  

Jennifer asks for prayers. Separating from her husband and having to move out of her home, finances are stretched and getting worse with anticipated legal fees. Pray for Jennifer's family relationships to heal. 

Update: Jennie's oldest son passed away on December 6th, 2022.  Prayers are always appreciated for her and Donato 

Please give to her family’s financial needs at this time. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless You and Your Family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Lean in Jesus, He will carry you through.

ned
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

V Weaver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Dear Jennie and family and supporters...I also saw your story featured on Cowboy Logic the other day. It is just beyond imaginable that we have a country where our government treats its citizens worse than violent criminals - it is really Banana Republic treatment. Prayers for strength and continued belief that this country can be saved! God bless you and God bless America!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Glad the site has been fixed. I fear you missed a lot of donations the last couple days.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Saw you on Cowboy logic; So sorry for all you’ve been through, but you’re a strong woman and the Lord is with you and he will sustain you and give you his peace. Blessings!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I pray for you, your family, your friends and this country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

anonymous RAV
$ 15.00 USD
5 months ago

Trusting HIM to deliver you from your fears and that He restores you to fullness and provides you with all your needs.

Fellow Mother and Patriot
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

What a beautiful spirit shines through you, in spite of the many travesties perpetrated against you. My heart goes out to you and surrounds you with Love, for the great losses you have endured. May God Bless and restore every broken element of your sweet Life and bring forth Divine Justice in every way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Cowboy Logic fan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

May the lord Jesus Christ bless you and give you peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Cowboy Logic fan
$ 15.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thoughts and prayers your direction! Hang in there!

zack
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Thanks for staying in the fight, may God bless you greatly!

CaptWiles
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

No journey is perfect but we have a perfect God that walks with us every step of that journey and is vindicated in Jedus Christ.

ned robbins
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep the faith young lady, your fight is our fight! :)

