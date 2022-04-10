Family Fund for Jennie Heinl

Goal:
After cheering for President Trump at the January 6 rally, Jennifer marched peacefully with other patriots towards the Capitol. At the Capitol, a stranger seeing the danger Jennie was in because of police clashing with protesters all around her, abruptly lifted her up an adjacent 4' wall and told her to stay put out of the way.
In minutes, the crowd stampeded when tear gas struck. She was knocked off the wall and swept into the crowd. She took refuge inside the Capitol where it was quiet and doors were open.
Jennie was arrested on March 18, charged, and released on bail. Unjustly accused and maligned by the press, Jennifer lost her job at the Department of Veterans Affairs
Jennifer asks for prayers. Separating from her husband and having to move out of her home, finances are stretched and getting worse with anticipated legal fees. Pray for Jennifer's family relationships to heal.
Update: Jennie's oldest son passed away on December 6th, 2022. Prayers are always appreciated for her and Donato
Please give to her family’s financial needs at this time.
God Bless You and Your Family
Lean in Jesus, He will carry you through.
Dear Jennie and family and supporters...I also saw your story featured on Cowboy Logic the other day. It is just beyond imaginable that we have a country where our government treats its citizens worse than violent criminals - it is really Banana Republic treatment. Prayers for strength and continued belief that this country can be saved! God bless you and God bless America!
Saw you on Cowboy logic; So sorry for all you’ve been through, but you’re a strong woman and the Lord is with you and he will sustain you and give you his peace. Blessings!
What a beautiful spirit shines through you, in spite of the many travesties perpetrated against you. My heart goes out to you and surrounds you with Love, for the great losses you have endured. May God Bless and restore every broken element of your sweet Life and bring forth Divine Justice in every way.
