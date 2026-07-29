Help Jenn Fight Cancer!

🌟💔 I know Jenn Cayanan and her family from our church. (We are both on the intercessor team). When she was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 uterine and ovarian cancers, it hit me like a ton of bricks. Her doctor said it has metastasized to her liver. Life expectancy without chemo is 6-12 months; with chemo is several years. She’s one of the most loving, kind, and generous souls you will ever meet. Hearing the news of this diagnosis felt surreal. 😢

The journey ahead is daunting, filled with endless treatments that are both physically and financially draining. But amidst all the pain, there's something incredibly powerful about hope—that spark of possibility that keeps us pushing forward. 🌱

Jenn’s been exploring alternative treatments, ones that could potentially give her a fighting chance against this relentless disease. These therapies aren’t just promising; they bring heartening perspectives to a future no one ever wants to face. Yet here we are, standing in the face of uncertainty with courage and determination. 🌟

Imagine being able to help someone like Jenn—to offer not only financial relief but also emotional support as she navigates through this storm. It’s about making life-altering choices that could change outcomes drastically for her and countless others facing similar battles. 🙏

Her husband Arvin, a loving father of two beautiful children, stands beside her with unwavering strength. They've faced each day together with smiles on their faces, but behind those grins lies the weight of mounting medical bills that could push them to financial ruin if we don’t come through for them. 🙏

Every bit you donate helps make a difference—whether it buys another round of holistic medicine or covers groceries while she rests.

This campaign isn’t just for Jenn or Arvin but for all who believe that sometimes, love comes before logic—that there are some battles worth fighting even when the odds seem insurmountable. 🙏

Let's rally around Jenn and her family! Every dollar counts in this fight against time and cancer. 💲💪

Together, we can turn a difficult moment into one filled with hope and care. Will you join me in supporting them? And please pray for God to supernaturally heal our sister in Christ. We believe in miracles, and sometimes those come through medicine. ❤️✊