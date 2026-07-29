GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Jenn Fight Cancer!

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$18,746 USD

Fundraiser created byJeanne Schwass

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenn Cayanan

Help Jenn Fight Cancer!

🌟💔 I know Jenn Cayanan and her family from our church. (We are both on the intercessor team). When she was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 uterine and ovarian cancers, it hit me like a ton of bricks. Her doctor said it has metastasized to her liver. Life expectancy without chemo is 6-12 months; with chemo is several years. She’s one of the most loving, kind, and generous souls you will ever meet. Hearing the news of this diagnosis felt surreal. 😢

The journey ahead is daunting, filled with endless treatments that are both physically and financially draining. But amidst all the pain, there's something incredibly powerful about hope—that spark of possibility that keeps us pushing forward. 🌱

Jenn’s been exploring alternative treatments, ones that could potentially give her a fighting chance against this relentless disease. These therapies aren’t just promising; they bring heartening perspectives to a future no one ever wants to face. Yet here we are, standing in the face of uncertainty with courage and determination. 🌟

Imagine being able to help someone like Jenn—to offer not only financial relief but also emotional support as she navigates through this storm. It’s about making life-altering choices that could change outcomes drastically for her and countless others facing similar battles. 🙏

Her husband Arvin, a loving father of two beautiful children, stands beside her with unwavering strength. They've faced each day together with smiles on their faces, but behind those grins lies the weight of mounting medical bills that could push them to financial ruin if we don’t come through for them. 🙏

Every bit you donate helps make a difference—whether it buys another round of holistic medicine or covers groceries while she rests.

This campaign isn’t just for Jenn or Arvin but for all who believe that sometimes, love comes before logic—that there are some battles worth fighting even when the odds seem insurmountable. 🙏

Let's rally around Jenn and her family! Every dollar counts in this fight against time and cancer. 💲💪

Together, we can turn a difficult moment into one filled with hope and care. Will you join me in supporting them? And please pray for God to supernaturally heal our sister in Christ. We believe in miracles, and sometimes those come through medicine. ❤️✊

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve