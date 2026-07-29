From Survivor to Advocate Support My Journey

My name is Jenna Lynn. For the past two years, I've been living in my van after making the decision to move out of my house due to skyrocketing rent costs. It was either that or eventually get evicted. This has been an incredibly difficult period for me, but I remain determined to move forward.





In addition to the housing challenges, I have faced significant health battles. I am a two time cancer survivor, having undergone a double mastectomy last Summer. Despite these obstacles, I recently graduated from Portland State University with a double major in Social Science and Women’s Studies, and a minor in Sexuality, and Gender Studies. Education has been so helpful in my personal advocacy work.





Throughout this time, I've been living in my van, managing to deal with cancer surgeries and completing my studies simultaneously. I’ve sent out almost 100 resumes since graduating a couple months ago and continue to do so every week. I’m passionate about working with nonprofits to create positive change. However, with many nonprofits facing budget cuts and funding challenges, I’ve found it tough to find stable work in this field. In the meantime, I’ve been making scrunchies and beaded jewelry to try to make some money, but it doesn’t come close to covering my basic needs and existing debt.





Survival mode has been my daily reality, and it’s exhausting. Every day is a struggle to find a safe place to park, manage my health, and continue my job search. It’s tough trying to maintain a sense of stability while searching for work and dealing with the constant uncertainty.





Your support would make a tremendous difference, providing me with much needed breathing room. With a bit of financial stability, I could focus on finding a safe place to stay, instead of constantly worrying about where I’ll park next. This would allow me to truly relax and recharge, giving me the mental space to continue my job search with a clearer mind.

As I explore opportunities in fundraising and development within the nonprofit sector, I want to ALSO use this campaign to showcase my ability to effectively manage fundraising efforts. Your support will not only help me secure a more stable living situation but also demonstrate my capability to potential employers in this field.





I’m reaching out to you today for support that will empower me to find stability and in turn be able to help others in our community also find stability. I know the goal amount may seem like a lot but as my career coach taught me "Always ask, the worst they will say is no." Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.





Thank you for supporting my journey.

Jenna



