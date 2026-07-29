GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

From Survivor to Advocate Support My Journey

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenna Lynn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenna Lynn

From Survivor to Advocate Support My Journey

My name is Jenna Lynn. For the past two years, I've been living in my van after making the decision to move out of my house due to skyrocketing rent costs. It was either that or eventually get evicted. This has been an incredibly difficult period for me, but I remain determined to move forward.


In addition to the housing challenges, I have faced significant health battles. I am a two time cancer survivor, having undergone a double mastectomy last Summer. Despite these obstacles, I recently graduated from Portland State University with a double major in Social Science and Women’s Studies, and a minor in Sexuality, and Gender Studies. Education has been so helpful in my personal advocacy work.


Throughout this time, I've been living in my van, managing to deal with cancer surgeries and completing my studies simultaneously. I’ve sent out almost 100 resumes since graduating a couple months ago and continue to do so every week. I’m passionate about working with nonprofits to create positive change. However, with many nonprofits facing budget cuts and funding challenges, I’ve found it tough to find stable work in this field. In the meantime, I’ve been making scrunchies and beaded jewelry to try to make some money, but it doesn’t come close to covering my basic needs and existing debt.


Survival mode has been my daily reality, and it’s exhausting. Every day is a struggle to find a safe place to park, manage my health, and continue my job search. It’s tough trying to maintain a sense of stability while searching for work and dealing with the constant uncertainty.


Your support would make a tremendous difference, providing me with much needed breathing room. With a bit of financial stability, I could focus on finding a safe place to stay, instead of constantly worrying about where I’ll park next. This would allow me to truly relax and recharge, giving me the mental space to continue my job search with a clearer mind.

As I explore opportunities in fundraising and development within the nonprofit sector, I want to ALSO use this campaign to showcase my ability to effectively manage fundraising efforts. Your support will not only help me secure a more stable living situation but also demonstrate my capability to potential employers in this field.


I’m reaching out to you today for support that will empower me to find stability and in turn be able to help others in our community also find stability. I know the goal amount may seem like a lot but as my career coach taught me "Always ask, the worst they will say is no." Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.


Thank you for supporting my journey. 

Jenna


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve