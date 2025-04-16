Legal Battle Fund

Campaign Image

Hi, I’m Jenna Ryan. Over the past four years, I’ve been publicly misrepresented, financially deplatformed, and targeted for peacefully expressing my political beliefs. But I’m not staying silent — I’m pursuing justice through a series of carefully crafted lawsuits against powerful entities that contributed to the destruction of my livelihood and reputation.

This isn’t just personal — it’s a blueprint for how everyday Americans can stand up when media, tech, and government overreach go too far.

Your support doesn’t just help me — it helps build a legal precedent for truth in media, fairness in prosecution, and the right to exist without being digitally or publicly erased. These lawsuits are about restoring balance and accountability, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever been targeted, misjudged, or silenced.

This fund helps cover filing fees, court costs, travel to hearings, and the growing expenses of representing myself in multiple federal cases. I’m not fundraising for comfort — I’m funding a constitutional stand.

If you believe in peaceful, lawful pushback against censorship, false narratives, and institutional overreach — this is your chance to be part of something real.

Let’s hold power accountable, one lawsuit at a time.

With gratitude and strength,

Jenna Ryan

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Targetedjustice
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

Just win and expose this targeting program. God bless and I’m unemployed because of this targeting program

312 Whisper Park Drive
$ 5.00 USD
6 hours ago

Zkakis
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

Vin
$ 75.00 USD
7 hours ago

7819 Teel Way
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Jenna, Best of luck taking on the tech titans! Knock them on their butts and take them for all they're worth, especially their reputations.

YOUR FORMER NORTH DALLAS
$ 1000.00 USD
9 hours ago

JENNA I GOT KICK OFF OF TIK TOK FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP REMEMBER I LIVED IN D DALLAS 972 267 8474

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Rick Hedin
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Hi, Jenna. Fight those legal sneaky people! Rick

31 WASHINGTON LN
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Jenna, God Bless YOU!

James Sapp
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Prayers to our Lord, and he shall supply all your needs in his riches.

Cheryl Barekman
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Good luck!! God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
10 hours ago

God speed on your liberty, Courage, Tenacity, and success!

Steve FitzGerald
$ 51.00 USD
11 hours ago

Keep Fighting!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

19 Sullivan Rd
$ 25.00 USD
12 hours ago

Thank you for your courage!

Lumpy
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Leslie Smith
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

We are Praying for your success to hold these lawless companies and federal agencies accountable.

Uncle Henry
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Good Luck Jenna

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Give em hell.

