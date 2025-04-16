Legal Battle Fund

Hi, I’m Jenna Ryan. Over the past four years, I’ve been publicly misrepresented, financially deplatformed, and targeted for peacefully expressing my political beliefs. But I’m not staying silent — I’m pursuing justice through a series of carefully crafted lawsuits against powerful entities that contributed to the destruction of my livelihood and reputation.

This isn’t just personal — it’s a blueprint for how everyday Americans can stand up when media, tech, and government overreach go too far.

Your support doesn’t just help me — it helps build a legal precedent for truth in media, fairness in prosecution, and the right to exist without being digitally or publicly erased. These lawsuits are about restoring balance and accountability, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever been targeted, misjudged, or silenced.

This fund helps cover filing fees, court costs, travel to hearings, and the growing expenses of representing myself in multiple federal cases. I’m not fundraising for comfort — I’m funding a constitutional stand.

If you believe in peaceful, lawful pushback against censorship, false narratives, and institutional overreach — this is your chance to be part of something real.

Let’s hold power accountable, one lawsuit at a time.

With gratitude and strength,

Jenna Ryan