Legal Battle Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,280
Hi, I’m Jenna Ryan. Over the past four years, I’ve been publicly misrepresented, financially deplatformed, and targeted for peacefully expressing my political beliefs. But I’m not staying silent — I’m pursuing justice through a series of carefully crafted lawsuits against powerful entities that contributed to the destruction of my livelihood and reputation.
This isn’t just personal — it’s a blueprint for how everyday Americans can stand up when media, tech, and government overreach go too far.
Your support doesn’t just help me — it helps build a legal precedent for truth in media, fairness in prosecution, and the right to exist without being digitally or publicly erased. These lawsuits are about restoring balance and accountability, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever been targeted, misjudged, or silenced.
This fund helps cover filing fees, court costs, travel to hearings, and the growing expenses of representing myself in multiple federal cases. I’m not fundraising for comfort — I’m funding a constitutional stand.
If you believe in peaceful, lawful pushback against censorship, false narratives, and institutional overreach — this is your chance to be part of something real.
Let’s hold power accountable, one lawsuit at a time.
With gratitude and strength,
Jenna Ryan
Just win and expose this targeting program. God bless and I’m unemployed because of this targeting program
Jenna, Best of luck taking on the tech titans! Knock them on their butts and take them for all they're worth, especially their reputations.
JENNA I GOT KICK OFF OF TIK TOK FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP REMEMBER I LIVED IN D DALLAS 972 267 8474
Hi, Jenna. Fight those legal sneaky people! Rick
Jenna, God Bless YOU!
Prayers to our Lord, and he shall supply all your needs in his riches.
Good luck!! God bless.
God speed on your liberty, Courage, Tenacity, and success!
Keep Fighting!
Thank you for your courage!
We are Praying for your success to hold these lawless companies and federal agencies accountable.
Good Luck Jenna
Give em hell.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.