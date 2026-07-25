Before Jeff passed away, he shared a dream of creating a Giving Garden—a place where fresh food could be grown and freely shared with those facing hardship. Jeff had a deep compassion for people who were struggling and was always looking for ways to help lighten someone else’s burden. He believed that even small acts of kindness could make a meaningful difference.





His vision was to one day become a Master Gardener so he could learn everything possible to create and sustain a garden. Although he was unable to see that dream come to fruition, we are committed to making it a reality in his honor.





To continue Jeff’s legacy of generosity and service, we are establishing “Jeff’s Giving Garden.” This garden will provide fresh produce and support to individuals and families in need within our community.





In lieu of flowers, we invite you to help us bring Jeff’s dream to life through a memorial donation. Your contribution will honor his compassionate spirit and help create a lasting source of hope, nourishment, and kindness for others.





Thank you for helping us continue the work that was so close to Jeff’s heart.