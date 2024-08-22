Supporting Jeff Pragers Lung Cancer Costs

I'm 69-years-old and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Lung Cancer on November 4th, 2022. This is an incurable cancer and being diagnosed at Stage 4 means I've had cancer for 1-2 years before diagnosis. My Social Security is $1012.00 per month and I get $269 a month in Food Stamps and I need help to survive and with help I can survive for several more years. If all of my Facebook friends and followers donated a single dollar I would be able to afford chemotherapy and immunotherapy and I would survive for several more years. Otherwise my demise is imminent. I'm an author and publisher and specialize in publishing aggregated peer review on vaccines, vaccine ingredients, tap water disinfection by-products, glyphosate, fluoride and similar subjects. I've written and published over 100 books, all free in PDF format, most between 500 and 4500 pages. My books are downloaded by University Professors, Department Heads, Alumnus, Emeritus, Grad, Undergrads and Litigation Consultants from over 500 research institutions in over 140 countries. I have over 2000 online page-reads per DAY and average almost 60,000 visitors yearly with an average of over 30,000 repeat visitors. My books are downloaded by Oxford, Cornell, Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Rutgers, the EPA, NASA and 100s of research and educational institutions across the globe. I have several more books in process and I need help to stay alive and my life's work—writing and publishing free books—is far from over, I hope. With your help I can live.