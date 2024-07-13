Donate to Jeff Hertzog's Websites & His Work

Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Hertzog
If you wish to make a donation to my websites, thank you, however, you must realize that your donation is a "gift" and is NOT tax deductible. I am NOT a 501c3 organization. Your donation will go towards the expenses of my 3 websites, jeffhertzog.net, Radio America USA / Philly and Jersey Radio and Radio Freedom and Liberty. Some will go to supplement my Social Security Disability as I am Disabled/Handicapped. Thank You!
My Websites:
Home/Flagship: https://www.jeffhertzog.net
Internet Radio Station Website, Radio Freedom and Liberty - https://www.radiofreedomandliberty.com
Internet Radio Station Website, Radio America USA/Philly and Jersey Radio - https://www.radioamericausa.com
Thank You!
God Bless from a RightOnly friend
God bless from a RightOnly friend.
Wish it was more, but times are rough right now, take care.
God be with you.
