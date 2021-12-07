Jeff Clark Legal Defense

JEFF CLARK UNDER COORDINATED ASSAULT BY THE LEFT



Jeff Clark has been an eminent legal practitioner over a career spanning about 25 years. No question about his qualifications, his ethics, or his legal acumen had ever been raised prior to late January 2021. He served in the Bush Administration as a very young (34 year-old) Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Environment and Natural Resources Division from 2001-2005, fighting against over-regulation and winning awards from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and, most importantly, from the Pentagon for protecting naval readiness. Without his efforts, China's race for naval domination would have advanced by leaps and bounds.



Like many true and stalwart conservatives who decided to continue their honorable track record of public service by joining the Trump Administration, however (or who otherwise became aligned in the minds of the monolithic "mainstream" media), Jeff Clark was frequently attacked and thus began a process of tearing down his reputation, earned the hard way over decades. Sadly, it takes less effort to tear someone down than to build him up, no matter the consequences to him, to his children, or to the nation.



President Trump nominated Jeff Clark to become the Assistant Attorney General of the 400-lawyer Environment Division at the Justice Department in 2017. He was proud, 17 years later, to take the helm of the DOJ litigating Division he had first entered as a leader in 2001. Despite attempts to block his confirmation (which held him up for an unprecedented 14-month period), he was confirmed with bipartisan support in October 2018 and took office on November 1, 2018. He accomplished much--(1) securing billions of dollars in penalties from those cheating the American people; (2) defending President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords that stripped Americans of jobs, offshoring them to China and other parts of the world for no good purpose; and (3) spearheading the first reform of the red-tape-encrusted National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in 40 years, which was, among other things, slowing infrastructure renewal to a crawl. In recognition of his strong work in the Environment Division, Jeff Clark was ALSO named the Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Division (adding another 1,000 lawyers to his oversight responsibilities) in early September 2020. He left both offices behind as part of the transition in mid-January 2021.



As part of a new and destructive era in politics, Jeff Clark has been targeted for cancellation by the hyper-partisan January 6 Committee, the "mainstream" media, and a collection of leftist law professors and supposed "Republicans" who are conveniently never-Trumpers. He needs your support to defend himself against these unfair assaults and the efforts to penetrate into confidential advice he provided to President Trump--for on the Left, the advice given to all Democrat Presidents is sacrosanct but President Trump somehow cannot be afforded those same constitutional protections. Think of the outcry if President Trump had taken office and immediately ordered the release of the advice given to President Obama from Attorney General Holder about the "Fast and Furious" operation.



In the minds of his enemies, President Trump is a special case that must be resisted at all costs and anyone who during their term of office did not sit around presiding over meetings but who instead zealously acted in the service of President Trump's efforts to "take care that the Laws be faithfully executed," U.S. Const. art II, sec 3, is equally an enemy. Because the view that Mr. Trump is not entitled to the respect his office commands, is not the neutral way in which our constitutional republic or lawyer-client relationships work, Jeff Clark needs the support of American patriots like you.





