Jeff White's Legal Defense Fund

I'm raising money for my legal defense against the Okaloosa County Florida Sheriff's Department. I was arrested for DUI, but I blew zero on the breathalyzer. They wanted a urine sample, claiming it was for admission to taking prescription drugs for high blood pressure and thyroid. I refused to provide one without consulting an attorney first.





I was also the victim of theft while incarcerated at the Crestview jail, $220 in cash and my $750 gold wedding band were taken.





My attorney, Coy Browning, believes this is a straightforward case to resolve and is asking $5,000 for his work. Your support will help me fight for justice and hold the department accountable. Thank you for standing with me.