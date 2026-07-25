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Jeannie Demyen funeral expenses

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,400 USD

Fundraiser created byBobby Joe Blythe

Jeannie Demyen funeral expenses

In Loving Memory of Norma Jean “Jeannie” Demyen

Services: Monday July 27th, 2026

Location: Eternal Valley Memorial Park: 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321

Viewing: 10-12am; Service 12-1pm, Reception: 1-4pm

Norma Jean “Jeannie” Demyen, lovingly known to family and friends as Jeannie or Jean, passed away peacefully at her home in Visalia, California, on July 8, 2026, at the age of 83.

Jeannie was born on August 10, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan. During her younger years, she lived in both Michigan and Arkansas before eventually making California her home.

In 1962, Jeannie welcomed her first son, Kenneth Demyen. She later moved to California, where she met and married the love of her life, Lawrence Demyen. In 1974, they welcomed their son, Christopher Demyen, and built a life centered on family. Following Lawrence’s passing in 1988, Jeannie demonstrated remarkable strength as she continued to care for her family while pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams.

Jeannie founded Big Dipper Water Company, a potable water business that she owned and operated with pride. Although she sold the company in 2000, she soon reacquired it, continuing to serve her community before eventually retiring. Her determination, work ethic, and commitment to providing for those she loved were evident throughout her life.

After retiring, Jeannie spent the last 25 years of her life in Visalia with her devoted partner, Bobby Joe Blythe. The two first met at the Agua Dulce Airport, where a chance meeting grew into a loving partnership that lasted for decades. One of Jeannie’s greatest joys was flying with Bobby Joe and sharing adventures together in the skies. She cherished the life they built together and the many memories they made.

Jeannie had a vibrant personality and enjoyed the things that brought beauty and happiness into her life. She loved shopping for clothes, doing her makeup, and trying her luck at slot machines. Above all, she cherished her family and held a deep and unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith guided her throughout her life and gave her strength through both joyful and difficult times.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Norman Demyen; her beloved husband, Lawrence Demyen; her son, Christopher Demyen; and her granddaughter, Christelle Demyen.

She is lovingly remembered by her partner, Bobby Joe Blythe; her son, Kenneth Demyen; her daughters-in-law, Danielle Demyen and Amber Demyen; and her cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, Cassia, and Reece. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

Jeannie will be remembered for her strength, perseverance, generous spirit, unwavering faith, and the deep love she had for her family. She leaves behind a legacy of resilience, kindness, and love that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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