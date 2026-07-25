Jeannette Bryan’s Hospital Expenses

Our mother was hospitalized and had to have CPR and ventilation. She is off the ventilator and breathing well on her own with a nasal cannula but has a long road of speech and physical therapy ahead of her. We are also trying to get her moved to a facility closer to her husband. If you can please help our family with our mother’s aftercare expenses, even if it’s just a little bit anything helps. We appreciate your support! Our mother is a kind and caring person and we doing our best to keep her well. Thank you and feel free to contact us with any questions.

Update; I, Kristin Inman, the recipient, am Jeannette’s oldest daughter and will be receiving the funds for her as I live close and we will be using them to cover travel costs, and things she needs for her her Physical Therapy and recovery.