Jeanna’s Mission Trip to Bolivia

❤️Jeanna’s Mission Trip to Bolivia❤️





Hello, everyone!

I am very excited to be heading out for my second mission trip this summer; this time I will be traveling to Bolivia.





This goal of this mission is to help young girls feel loved, valued, and see their self worth. To know there are girls in our world who miss out on these lessons and fall victim to trafficking is heart wrenching. These girls deserve love, hope, and a chance at a brighter future.





During this trip we will be working alongside the Gracia and Amparo ministries. Amparo is a home for girls who are at risk of sexual trafficking. We will be both visiting the girl’s home, and working in their outreach program in the surrounding community. Gracia is a before and after-school program for children of all ages. Their ministry provides two meals for the kids, as well as homework assistance and discipleship. They also have a worship service and message for the community's families on Friday evenings.





I will be traveling from July 11 through 19th. It might be just a week, but in that time, you can help me make a big impact. Help me show these young ladies that they are valued and loved, giving them tools for support and empowerment ❤️

Your donation will go directly to help cover the costs for transportation, food, and accommodations while on the trip.

Whether you can donate $5, offer a prayer for our group’s travel, or even just share this campaign with friends, every bit counts!





Thank you for helping out – it means more than words can express! ❤️







