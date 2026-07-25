Jesus Christ for Japan

日本のためのイエス・キリスト

Mission :

“Because it’s hard.”

Hey friends! I’ve got something pretty special to share with you, and it involves a trip that feels bigger than words can fully express. 💖💭

✈️ In October-November (2026), I’ll be deploying to Japan for 12 days to explore the country, befriend Japanese people, and—with God’s help—introduce them to their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ . ✝️

It all started when my heart was stirred during a missions conference at my church—a small moment when the leader shared a video testimony from an organization that works in the 10/40 window (those regions of the world least touched by the Gospel).

One particular testimony came from a Japanese woman, whose cry for her people compelled me to want to go. You can read the excerpt below, or listen to the interview here: Hard to Reach: Japan (YouTube)

💬 “Even though, yes, Japan is such a hard ground , you know. Somebody says, ‘Japan is a graveyard of the missionaries’ (laughs with tears) and that might be true. But, because it’s hard, I want to encourage people to come to see how God is stronger and God is better. And God can do anything that we think isn’t possible in a hard land. That’s where you can taste the goodness of God .”





Seeds of Hope

This November, my Christian brothers (John and Jason) and I will embark on a journey from Raleigh, North Carolina to Tokyo, Japan. Our goal is to engage with the heart of Japanese culture through various festivals and events where we can share our faith authentically and passionately. We will also be interacting with students on college campuses and in coffee shops where young people mingle. 🎏🇯🇵

💌 Pray and anticipate testimonies to proceed this trip!

But here comes the real challenge : Every step on this journey is marked with great unknowns. This isn't any regular trip; it’s a seed investment into Divine relationships that will impact generations to come while changing the tide for other countries in the 10/40 window.

Once again, your support is more than just financial ; it's a pledge of faith that will be stored in your heavenly account to be received with dividends! We’re doing this together, from one recipient of God’s matchless grace to another.

📖 “He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. For we are God's fellow workers…” (1 Corinthians 3:8-9 ESV)

Let’s turn intentions into impact—words into action—as we step out into uncharted territory, ready for whatever God has planned for “such a time as this.”





Jesus Christ for Japan (JC4JP)





🔴🗾⛩️

#BECAUSEITSHARD 👟🎌🫂