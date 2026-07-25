GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Jesus Christ for Japan

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$5,006 USD

Fundraiser created byJason Deramo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason Deramo

Jesus Christ for Japan

日本のためのイエス・キリスト

Mission:  

“Because it’s hard.”

Hey friends! I’ve got something pretty special to share with you, and it involves a trip that feels bigger than words can fully express. 💖💭

✈️ In October-November (2026), I’ll be deploying to Japan for 12 days to explore the country, befriend Japanese people, and—with God’s help—introduce them to their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. ✝️

It all started when my heart was stirred during a missions conference at my church—a small moment when the leader shared a video testimony from an organization that works in the 10/40 window (those regions of the world least touched by the Gospel).

One particular testimony came from a Japanese woman, whose cry for her people compelled me to want to go. You can read the excerpt below, or listen to the interview here: Hard to Reach: Japan (YouTube)

💬 “Even though, yes, Japan is such a hard ground, you know. Somebody says, ‘Japan is a graveyard of the missionaries’ (laughs with tears) and that might be true. But, because it’s hard, I want to encourage people to come to see how God is stronger and God is better. And God can do anything that we think isn’t possible in a hard land. That’s where you can taste the goodness of God.”


Seeds of Hope

This November, my Christian brothers (John and Jason) and I will embark on a journey from Raleigh, North Carolina to Tokyo, Japan. Our goal is to engage with the heart of Japanese culture through various festivals and events where we can share our faith authentically and passionately. We will also be interacting with students on college campuses and in coffee shops where young people mingle. 🎏🇯🇵

💌 Pray and anticipate testimonies to proceed this trip!

But here comes the real challenge: Every step on this journey is marked with great unknowns. This isn't any regular trip; it’s a seed investment into Divine relationships that will impact generations to come while changing the tide for other countries in the 10/40 window.

Once again, your support is more than just financial; it's a pledge of faith that will be stored in your heavenly account to be received with dividends! We’re doing this together, from one recipient of God’s matchless grace to another.

📖 “He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. For we are God's fellow workers…” (1 Corinthians 3:8-9 ESV)

Let’s turn intentions into impact—words into action—as we step out into uncharted territory, ready for whatever God has planned for “such a time as this.”


Jesus Christ for Japan (JC4JP)


🔴🗾⛩️

#BECAUSEITSHARD 👟🎌🫂

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve