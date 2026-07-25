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Rise & Roll to Empower Diverse Abilities!

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$25 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRonnie Dugger

Fundraiser funds will be received by JBD Foundation

Rise & Roll to Empower Diverse Abilities!

JBD Foundation: Providing FREE Medical & Mobility Equipment to Those in Need

Help Us Give Hope, Mobility, and Dignity – At No Cost to Families

The JBD Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to helping as many people as possible who live with disabilities and special needs. Our mission is simple but life-changing: we provide essential medical and mobility equipment completely FREE of charge to individuals and families who cannot afford it.

Every day in North Alabama and beyond, families face heartbreaking challenges – loved ones confined to beds, unable to move freely, or struggling without proper equipment due to financial hardship.

What We Provide – 100% FREE to Recipients:

  • Hospital beds
  • Patient lifts (Hoyer lifts & bed lifts)
  • Power wheelchairs & mobility scooters
  • Manual wheelchairs
  • Walkers, rollators, shower chairs, and other durable medical equipment


We work hand-in-hand with families, caregivers, caseworkers, and hospice teams to ensure equipment reaches those who need it most. No one is turned away when we have the resources to help.

Your Donation Makes This Possible

We run entirely on community support and volunteers – no paid staff, no overhead waste. Every dollar you give goes straight toward:

  • Picking up donated equipment across North/Central Alabama
  • Refurbishing items to make them safe and reliable
  • Delivering equipment to families in need
  • Expanding our reach to help even more people

Because of generous donors like you, we can continue saying “yes” and providing life-changing equipment at no cost to families in need.

Tax-Deductible & Transparent

All donations are tax-deductible. We provide receipts and operate with full transparency – every piece of equipment and every dollar makes a direct impact.

Join us in bringing mobility, comfort, and independence to those who need it most. Your gift today means a family tomorrow can say, “Thank you – we can finally move forward."

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