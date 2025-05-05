



Hello, supporters!

I'm writing to you today to help my daughter, Jazzy, embark on a once-in-a-lifetime educational trip to Washington DC with her school. This 6-day journey will allow her to explore battlegrounds, museums, and historical sites that will broaden her horizons and deepen her understanding of American history.

As a single mother, I work hard to provide for my children, but this trip is an expense I cannot cover on my own. That's where you come in! Your contribution will help me raise the $299 deposit by May 23rd, with the remaining balance due by July 2026.

Jazzy is an exceptional young woman who volunteers her time at church, helping with the younger kids, and is always eager to lend a hand to those in need. She is a shining example of compassion, dedication, and hard work. This trip will not only be a rewarding experience for Jazzy but will also shape her into a well-rounded individual with a deeper appreciation for our nation's history and culture.

I am committed to working with the school to run fundraisers and help with the costs, but I need your support to make this dream a reality. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us closer to our goal. Your generosity will help Jazzy experience this life-changing adventure and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Thank you for considering supporting Jazzy's DC adventure. Together, we can make this dream a reality for this remarkable young woman.

#JazzyInDC #EducationMatters #GiveHerTheOpportunitySheDeserves