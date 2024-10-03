Supporting the Woller family

UPDATE: October 18

"Prepare yourselves.......I have received the diagnosis everyone dreads. Jazmine has a glioblastoma brain tumor, it is likely inoperable being on the thalamus, we will do radiation to stunt the tumor and hopefully that will give us a few more months with her. Remember, we will all die, you can't avoid it, what matters is that you confess Jesus as Saviour and then you can be reunited with all believers." - Guy Woller

Guy brought Jaz home tonight. The whole family is now together again. Please keep them all in your prayers.

*****************************

Today, I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to share the story of Jazmine, who has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On September 26, Jazmine celebrated her 13th birthday. Five days later, this happy daughter of Guy and Sumothi, (and the only sister to four brothers), was rushed to the hospital. Guy and Sumothi have been by her bedside and praying for her ever since. She has already been through two surgeries with at least one more very soon. Jazmine has already shown remarkable strength and resilience. However, the road ahead is filled with challenges including extensive treatments, hospital stays, and many unforeseen expenses. As the family navigates this difficult journey, we are hoping to rally support.



We have set up a GiveSendGo campaign to help cover medical costs, treatments, and support for Jazmine and the Woller family during this challenging time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping them provide the best care possible for her. Words cannot express the immense love they have for their daughter Jaz and the heartbreak the family, church, and friends are experiencing. Please prayerfully consider donating to this family. More importantly, please pray for Jazmine as there are many unanswered questions. We are immensely grateful for any support.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also mean the world to us and could help us reach others who may be able to assist.



Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for your support, love, and prayers during this difficult time. Together, we can make a difference in Jazmine's life.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” —Psalm 46:1

With heartfelt gratitude,



Troy Ewer

tebrewcrew@yahoo.com