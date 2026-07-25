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Jay SKIDMORE Recovery

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJeremy AUSTIN-SKIDMORE

Jay SKIDMORE Recovery

In February 2Ø23 I began taking amoxicillin to treat a long term sinus infection. After nearly a week of taking it, I suddenly developed a massive adverse reaction; The doctors say it was “anaphylaxis type 2” which I don’t know what that really means but it was BAD (or as the doctor put it, “We stopped the renal failure”).

Worse still is the reaction put my entire immune system into disarray and a minor infection turned into a major infection that left me on an IV drip antibiotics for four days.

I am out of the hospital now obviously, and insurance covered most of the bill, but I still have $1Ø,ØØØ to pay, plus I immediately lost a month’s worth of work in recovery. Add to that my daughter had to move in with me, and she is extremely high-risk medical issues. For 6 months I was stuck in treatment limbo and forced to stay on part-time employment; My employer finally fired me in August 2Ø24. Now I have a daughter to take care of and no income (fortunately Medicare has taken over her hospital expenses and prescriptions, but she’s still got a lot of problems we have to pay ourselves). I can’t apply for unemployment because EED keeps pushing it off with “We need more paperwork,” I can’t apply for Workmen’s Comp because they say I can’t prove I was too sick because the VA is doing exactly NOTHING.

FTR yes, I tried the hospital social services about payment assistance. The best they could offer was payments because I’m not on public assistance.

The goal factors in GSG’s fee.

Update; My daughter recently died, which adds to the bills. I thought this was published but GSG is saying it wasn’t.

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