JaylaRaineFund

Hello. We are the chambers family. We have four kids and one special daughter named Jayla was born with special needs. She is developmentally delayed and non verbal. She drools constantly leading to rashes on her face and chest constantly. I’m not able to receive any financial disability help for her as I do not qualify. So I’m literally trying anything to make sure she lives a comfortable and enjoyable life for herself. We have been to multiple doctors and now being 8 years old we finally got some sort of answers for her but are still figuring things out especially with her mouth and drooling situation. She has been diagnosed with poly microgyria (the dis formation of the brain) causing developmental delays, swallowing , common motor skills. Anything helps and we seriously appreciate anyone and everyone!!