Jay Hamilton Memorial & Family Support

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,925
Campaign funds will be received by Krista Hamilton
As most of you are aware, Krista tragically and unexpectedly lost her soulmate, her husband, Jay Hamilton on Monday, October 14, 2024.
Krista wouldn’t normally want to ask for help from the community, but this is the time she needs it the most. So many people have reached out to help, and we appreciate you all very much.
Navigating these next steps of the unexpected is going to be such a tough journey, and every little bit helps. All of your generous donations will go directly to Krista for the cost of the funeral and any other immediate expenses.
Praying for you sweet friend. We know how difficult this season is and we pay that God continues to provide comfort for you.
Praying for you and the family. May Gods Peace that surpasses all understanding comfort you during this difficult time.
Jay’s Class of 1995 has come together to remember him for all that he was to us. Jay was kindhearted always there to help. He was always laughing and joking around. Plus don’t forget his charm. Our class has many great memories of him. From working at the grocery store, as a neighbor or even continuing together in college classes. Our class will miss him but will always remember
So sorry for your loss
Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time. Sending out love, Jessica & Kevin
Sending you love, hugs and prayers in this difficult time.
Praying for you and your family.. God bless you all!
Praying for you and your family. Truly sorry for your loss. Sending Our love and prayers.
Sometimes this world leaves us scared and alone but Angels are always among us. One of my fav songs says they will surely guide us with the light of love. Thinking of you and praying the light of Grace shines down upon you in your time of need.
Very sad to hear this. We were neighbors growing up. Praying for Jay, you, and you're family
Krista and Family…we are so saddened to learn of Jay’s passing. What a wonderful man! Although this is such a difficult journey, we are praying you find comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior. We will all see him again!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.