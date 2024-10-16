Jay Hamilton Memorial & Family Support

As most of you are aware, Krista tragically and unexpectedly lost her soulmate, her husband, Jay Hamilton on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Krista wouldn’t normally want to ask for help from the community, but this is the time she needs it the most. So many people have reached out to help, and we appreciate you all very much.

Navigating these next steps of the unexpected is going to be such a tough journey, and every little bit helps. All of your generous donations will go directly to Krista for the cost of the funeral and any other immediate expenses.





