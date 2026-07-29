Jayden's Journey to The Greenhouse Training School

I hope this letter finds you well. My name is Jayden Adams, and thank you for taking a few moments to read my story.





Over the past several years, the Lord has been faithfully drawing me into a deeper relationship with Him. Through serving in my local church, spending time in prayer and His Word, and seeking His direction, He has continued to shape my heart and deepen my desire to follow Jesus wholeheartedly. While I don’t know every detail of what the future holds, I do know that God is calling me to take this next step in faith.





After much prayer, I have committed to attending The Greenhouse Training School this fall by the Lord placing it within my heart. I believe this is exactly where the Lord has called me for this season. For six months, I will be immersed in biblical teaching, worship, discipleship, prayer, evangelism, and serving the local church.





My greatest desire is not simply to gain knowledge, but to know Christ more deeply, become more like Him, and be equipped to faithfully serve wherever He leads throughout a life of following and listening to Him.





As I prepare for this journey, I have the privilege of inviting others to partner with what God is doing. The total amount I am trusting the Lord to provide is $8,500. With the school beginning on October 14th, I am prayerfully seeking the Lord’s provision and trusting Him to provide the remaining support needed before this next season begins.





Throughout Scripture, we see God faithfully provide through His people, and I believe He continues to do the same today.

If the Lord places it on your heart to partner with me, I would be incredibly grateful. Whether He leads you to give $25, $100, $500, $1,000, or even to provide the full cost of $8,500, every donation is received with sincere gratitude and faithful stewardship. Your generosity is not simply helping fund a school- it is investing in a season of discipleship, spiritual growth, and preparation for a lifetime of serving Christ wherever He calls.





Above all, I would be grateful for your prayers. Please pray that I would continue to seek the Lord with humility, remain faithful to His calling, and allow Him to use this season to shape my life for His glory.





Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and for prayerfully considering partnering with me. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, I am grateful for your willingness to be part of what God is doing. I trust the Lord completely and look forward to seeing how He provides through the generosity and faithfulness of His people.





May the grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you always, and thank you for reading this with an open heart.





In Christ,

Jayden Adams



