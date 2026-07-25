Jayden’s Eagle Prayer Garden Project

Help Build a Lasting Place of Prayer

For my Eagle Scout Service Project, I am leading the creation of a permanent Memorial Prayer Garden at our church by installing a 16’ × 16’ Trex pergola over the existing memorial statue. This project will transform the space into a shaded, welcoming area where parishioners, families, and visitors can gather for prayer, reflection, and remembrance throughout the year.

As an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 1989 in Garland, Texas, I am responsible for planning, organizing, fundraising, and leading volunteers through every phase of this project. While I will coordinate the work, the project depends on the generosity of our community to provide the materials needed for construction.

Funds raised will help purchase the pergola kit, concrete for the footings, installation materials, landscaping, benches, and other supplies that will make this vision a reality. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating a peaceful space that will serve our parish for many years to come.

Thank you for supporting my journey to Eagle Scout and helping leave a lasting legacy for our church and future generations.

“Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain.” — Psalm 127:1

Together, we can build more than a pergola—we can build a place of prayer, hope, and remembrance.



