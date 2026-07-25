Jayden Journey to Heart and Kidney Transplant

There are moments in life that changes you forever.





I'm Linda and my 20 year-old son, Jayden O’Bannon, is in need of a Heart and Kidney transplant. He has faced more medical challenges in his young life than most people do in a lifetime.

We are now here in New York waiting for a Heart and Kidney. Each day that goes by we can’t wait to hear those words “ We have a match “





Jaydens Story 👇👇





Diagnosed with a kidney disorder before birth, doctors advised Linda to end the pregnancy, but she trusted God’s perfect plan and chose to carry Jayden to term. Through every trial, their faith has remained strong, and God’s faithfulness has been evident.





At just 18 months old, Jayden needed a kidney transplant. His uncle Bryan was a perfect match and selflessly donated a kidney, giving Jayden a new chance at life. Last year, a mass was discovered on Jayden’s transplanted kidney, leading to a difficult surgery that lasted seven hours instead of the expected two. By God’s grace, Jayden pulled through once again.





In August 2024, Linda received the devastating news that Jayden would need both a heart and kidney transplant. He has been referred to New York University Langone Medical Center, where he now waits to be placed on the transplant list.





Linda and Jayden live in Fountain Inn, SC, and was traveling back and forth to New York for treatments since August 2025. This journey has deeply affected their family, but their hope and faith remain strong.





Your donations will be used to help with bills at home and help travel back and forth to New York. Any support, prayers, or donations you can offer will mean the world to their family as they face this difficult journey together.



