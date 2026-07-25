Standing with the Garmondeh Family to Honor Jay

On Sunday, June 28 our hearts were shattered by the tragic and unexpected loss of Jay Garmondeh.

Jay was an incredible husband, devoted father, loving son & brother, family, teammate and faithful friend. He had a rare gift for making people laugh, feel valued, welcomed, and known. His kindness, generosity, contagious smile, and servant's heart touched countless lives, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

Those who knew Jay know that he lived with purpose, loved deeply, and always showed up for the people around him. He was truly a light in the lives of so many from Liberia to AHS, Clackamas College to Oregon State, at his jobs, on his soccer teams and most recently in Minnesota.

As his family faces the unimaginable, we want to come alongside them in a practical way. This fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for Jay's family as they navigate the difficult days and months ahead.

If Jay made an impact on your life, we invite you to honor his memory by supporting those most dear to Jay. Every donation, no matter the amount, is a meaningful way to help lift some of the financial burden for his wife and 2 small children during this heartbreaking time,

If you're unable to give, we ask that you please keep Jay's family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for loving the Garmondeh family and for helping us surround them with hope, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult season.