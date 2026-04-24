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Jaworski's House Rebuild

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHenry Brandt

Jaworski's House Rebuild

There are moments in life that remind us just how fragile everything we have can be.


The Jaworski family has recently experienced one of those unimaginable moments. A devastating house fire has taken from them the home they built, the belongings they cherished, and the place that represented safety, comfort, and the foundation of their family. In a single moment, so much of what they knew and loved was lost.


Right now, they are facing the heartbreaking reality of starting over from nothing.


But for those who know Jeff and Dana, you know this is not simply a family in need. These are two people who have spent years being a source of strength, kindness, and generosity to those around them. Jeff and Dana have long been pillars of this community, the kind of people who show up when others are hurting, who offer help without hesitation, and who have consistently given their time, their hearts, and their love to the people around them.


In times like these, we are reminded that God calls upon us to carry one another through seasons of hardship. Scripture teaches us in Galatians 6:2, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Today, we have an opportunity to answer that calling.


The Jaworski family needs our help.

While we cannot undo the tragedy they have endured, we can become the hands and feet of Christ by surrounding them with love, prayer, and support as they begin the difficult journey of rebuilding their lives. The financial burden ahead of them is overwhelming, and every contribution will help provide necessities, stability, and hope while they work toward rebuilding what was lost.


If you feel led to give, please know that no act of generosity is too small. Every donation is a blessing. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you lift the Jaworski family in prayer and share this fundraiser so others may have the opportunity to help.

Sometimes God works through miracles. Other times, He works through people willing to open their hearts in moments of great need.


Today, we ask you to stand with the Jaworski family.


Please help us remind them that even in the darkest moments, they are not alone, they are loved, and God’s grace can still shine through the ashes.

Thank you, and may God bless each and every one of you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.


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When tragedy strikes, we cannot always understand why these things happen, but we can choose how we respond. Today, we choose love, we choose compassion, and we choose to help the Jaworski family rebuild from the ashes. We ask for your prayers, your generosity, and your willingness to stand with this family in their time of greatest need. May God bless you for every act of kindness given.

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