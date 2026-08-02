Patriot in need of assistance MAGA

Hey there, friends! I'm reaching out with a personal story, full of hope. I need help fixing my teeth, but my journey’s bigger than that. Living on a fixed income due to osteoarthritis and avascular necrosis—chronic illnesses that destroyed my joints, leading to both knees replaced, one ankle fused, and a collapsed ankle needing surgery—makes working impossible. A smile says so much, but my dental issues hold me back from sharing mine confidently. Fixing my teeth costs $13,000—a huge hurdle on a tight budget. Your support isn’t just about a medical bill; it’s about restoring dignity and hope. By donating or sharing, you’re helping me smile again and face brighter days. Every bit counts! Thank you from my heart for reading and supporting my journey. Let’s keep smiling together, no matter the obstacles!





#SmileWithHope #CrowdfundMySmile