Jason's Freedom Is Breaking Down: Please Help

Jason's wheelchair accessible van is sitting at an auto repair shop, but it isn't just any van.





For Jason, that van represents freedom.





Jason depends on a power wheelchair to get around, and his wheelchair accessible van is how he gets to appointments, visits family, enjoys special outings, and simply experiences life beyond the walls of home. Without it, getting anywhere becomes incredibly difficult—and sometimes impossible.





Now the van's transmission has gone out.





The repair is expensive, and for a family already living on a very limited income, the cost feels impossible to overcome. We applied for a grant, hoping and praying for help. We were turned down. We reached out to several other organizations, hoping someone would say yes.





One by one, the answers came back: no.





Meanwhile, Jason's van remains stuck at the repair shop.





It is heartbreaking to know that something as simple as leaving home depends on whether we can somehow raise enough money to get the van repaired. Jason did not ask to be disabled. He did not ask for his transportation to break down. Yet now, after being denied assistance again and again, we are running out of places to turn.





That is why we are asking for your help.





You may be Jason's last hope.





If you can donate anything—no matter how small—it can help bring us closer to getting his wheelchair accessible van back on the road. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing Jason's story. A share could reach the one person who is able to help.





Please don't let Jason's van remain stranded at the repair shop.





Please help us give Jason back something many people take for granted:





The freedom to go.





The freedom to live.





The freedom to get out into the world.





After being turned down for a grant and denied help by several organizations, we are humbly asking for one more chance.





Please help Jason get his wheelchair accessible van repaired. You may truly be his last hope.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading Jason's story, for caring, for donating, or even for simply sharing this fundraiser with others. Every act of kindness means more to us than words can express.





Thank you, and God bless you.