Jason Miller Barn Fire

On March 15th 2026, Jason Miller had a barn fire at the residence where he had just moved to in November. He was renting but did not have any renter's insurance on any of his personal belongings and everything was a complete loss including the van parked next to the barn. Most of the items lost were items that were connected to his window business. The total loss is a thirty thousand dollar + loss. Jason has had to restart numerous times before in his life and has just gotten back on his feet after losing everything to addiction over seven years ago. He has plans of getting married this spring and had just moved to this property to prepare for his beautiful new family. Let's rally around them and help them as a community and help them get back on their feet.