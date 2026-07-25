Help Jason McGuire Crush His Cancer Diagnosis

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear.” — Psalm 46:1–2

On January 20, 2026, Jason J. McGuire underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his colon.

While the surgery successfully removed the primary tumor, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread beyond the colon. Jason’s diagnosis has now been updated to Stage 4 colon cancer with peritoneal carcinomatosis — meaning the cancer has spread to the lining of the abdomen.

This is a serious and aggressive development.





A New Treatment Plan





After extensive research, medical consultation, and much prayer, Jason and Lorenne have decided to pursue integrative treatment at Hope4Cancer in Tijuana, Mexico.

They will travel to and remain at the center for an intensive treatment program. Upon completion of the initial phase, Jason and Lorenne will return home and continue treatment using Hope4Cancer protocols, in consultation with Jason's stateside oncology team.

Hope4Cancer provides a comprehensive, whole-person approach to cancer care, focusing on:

Strengthening the immune system

Supporting the body’s natural defenses

Targeted integrative therapies

Nutritional and metabolic support

Again, this treatment will be pursued alongside appropriate conventional medical guidance.

Unfortunately, these therapies are not covered by insurance.





Why We Are Raising $75,000





The total estimated cost of this treatment journey is $75,000.

This includes:

The intensive treatment program

Travel and transportation to and from Mexico

Lodging and meals during treatment

Supplements and medications

Follow-up and ongoing supportive care





For any family, this would be overwhelming. For a family navigating Stage 4 cancer, it is especially daunting.





Who Jason Is





Jason J. McGuire has served as Executive Director of New York Families Foundation since 2007. For nearly two decades, he has been a tireless advocate for faith, family, and life across New York State and beyond.

He is widely recognized as a leading voice in the social conservative movement, a frequent media commentator on New York public policy, and a public speaker in churches and conferences across the state and nation.

But beyond the public role, Jason is:

A devoted husband to Lorenne (married since 1996)

A loving father of four children — three at home and one who lives with Jesus

A man whose faith in Christ anchors every season of life

Even in this diagnosis, Jason and Lorenne remain steadfast:

“Our trust is in a loving Heavenly Father… We remain confident that our good God’s grace will be sufficient for this challenge, as it has been for every one before.”





How You Can Help





We are asking for three things:

1. Give

If you are able, please consider a financial gift toward the $75,000 goal.

2. Share

Momentum in the early days is critical. Please share this page widely.

3. Pray

Pray for healing.

Pray for wisdom in medical decisions.

Pray for strength for Lorenne and the children.

Pray for peace that surpasses understanding.

Jason has spent his life serving others and standing for convictions that matter. Now he and his family need the support of the community they have faithfully served.

Many of you already know what a challenging season this has been for the McGuire family. Thank you for standing with them in this new fight.

With gratitude,

Nicole Theis

(on behalf of the McGuire family)