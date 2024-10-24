Supporting Jason Jensen and family

Goal:
CAD $15,000
Raised:
CAD $7,142
Campaign funds will be received by James Thompson
If anyone knows Jason, they know what an amazing young man he is. The words used to describe him by everyone who knows and loves him are compassionate, caring, mature beyond his years, respectful, a big tease, athletic, and a fun guy to be around, just to name a few.
Ashly and James got the news this week that no parent ever want to hear. Jason was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax and diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma. He has a mass in his right lung that is 17 cm in diameter. He has begun treatments and has a long road ahead of him and he and his parents need our support.
There will be a lot of travel expenses over the next year or so and any gift would be appreciated to help ease the load. Thank you so much for your contribution, support, and your prayers.
Praying for you!
Praying for you.
Praying for Jason frequently.
Our family is praying for yours every day.
Praying for you and your family during this extremely difficult time!
November 1st, 2024
Jason was allowed to come home today after 3 days without the need of oxygen! He has to be back to the IWK next Thursday for his next round of chemo treatments. The tumour is already showing a positive response to the chemotherapy! God is so good!! 😊
October 26th, 2024
Jason has gone through his first round of chemo and is feeling good today trying him off the iv today i and his siblings have been spending the weekend with him and will head back to pei tomorrow until next weekend or he is released god bless all of you and thank you for your prayers and donations
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.