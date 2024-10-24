Supporting Jason Jensen and family

If anyone knows Jason, they know what an amazing young man he is. The words used to describe him by everyone who knows and loves him are compassionate, caring, mature beyond his years, respectful, a big tease, athletic, and a fun guy to be around, just to name a few.

Ashly and James got the news this week that no parent ever want to hear. Jason was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax and diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma. He has a mass in his right lung that is 17 cm in diameter. He has begun treatments and has a long road ahead of him and he and his parents need our support.

There will be a lot of travel expenses over the next year or so and any gift would be appreciated to help ease the load. Thank you so much for your contribution, support, and your prayers.