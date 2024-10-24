Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Jason Jensen and family

Goal:

 CAD $15,000

Raised:

 CAD $7,142

Campaign created by Dean & Melissa Raynor

Campaign funds will be received by James Thompson

Supporting Jason Jensen and family

If anyone knows Jason, they know what an amazing young man he is. The words used to describe him by everyone who knows and loves him are compassionate, caring, mature beyond his years, respectful, a big tease, athletic, and a fun guy to be around, just to name a few. 

Ashly and James got the news this week that no parent ever want to hear. Jason was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax and diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma. He has a mass in his right lung that is 17 cm in diameter. He has begun treatments and has a long road ahead of him and he and his parents need our support. 

There will be a lot of travel expenses over the next year or so and any gift would be appreciated to help ease the load. Thank you so much for your contribution, support, and your prayers. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you!

PEI Football Officials As
$ 335.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for Jason frequently.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Chris Dionne Jean Tuplin
$ 115.00 CAD
2 months ago

The Warren Family
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Our family is praying for yours every day.

layla
$ 15.00 CAD
2 months ago

Faith
$ 15.00 CAD
2 months ago

Summerside Spartans
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Alan McAlduff
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Liam DesRoches
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
2 months ago

Rick St Germain
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Lois Raynor
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family during this extremely difficult time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Paige Gallant
$ 55.00 CAD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #2

November 1st, 2024

Jason was allowed to come home today after 3 days without the need of oxygen! He has to be back to the IWK next Thursday for his next round of chemo treatments. The tumour is already showing a positive response to the chemotherapy! God is so good!! 😊 

Update #1

October 26th, 2024

Jason has gone through his first round of chemo and is feeling good today trying him off the iv today i and his siblings have been spending the weekend with him and will head back to pei tomorrow until next weekend or he is released god bless all of you and thank you for your prayers and donations

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo